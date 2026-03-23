⁠Planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno? Monthly EMI math explained for buyers

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the most popular cars in India. The premium hatchback, sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, is certainly playing a key role in the automaker's effort to keep the small car segment alive. It competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and its own rebadged version, Toyota Glanza. Priced between ₹598,900 and ₹909,900 (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been in business in the Indian passenger vehicle market since October 2015. Since then, despite the small design updates and feature upgrades, the overall silhouette of the hatch remains unchanged.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno's popularity is driven by the compact design, upmarket features, fuel efficiency, spacious cabin, etc. Powering the hatchback is a 1.2-litre dual jet dual VVT, four-cylinder, petrol engine. There is a petrol-CNG powertrain on offer as well, while the transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. The engine is tuned to churn out 88.50 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm. The engine returns around 22.35 kmpl in petrol manual and 22.94 kmpl in petrol AMT variant, while the CNG version offers 30.61 km/kg.

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback or have already booked one, here's your monthly EMI calculation explained.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: How much EMI to pay every month?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha AGS petrol ₹ 909,900 ₹ 909,900 9.5% 24 months ₹ 41,778 ₹ 92,762 36 months ₹ 29,147 ₹ 139,384 48 months ₹ 22,860 ₹ 187,358 60 months ₹ 19,110 ₹ 236,676

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, we have considered the top-end pricing of the premium hatchback, which is ₹909,900 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.