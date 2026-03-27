Planning to buy the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire? How much monthly EMI to pay?

If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, here is the complete EMI calculation for you to aid your purchase decision.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Mar 2026, 10:21 AM IST
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The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>625,600 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>931,300 (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between ₹625,600 and ₹931,300 (ex-showroom).
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the most popular sub-compact sedan in the Indian market. The sedan has been one of the bestselling models in the country's passenger vehicle market for a long time. The new generation model has received a plethora of changes, including design, new features and most importantly, a top-notch safety rating-compliant features and body shell, along with an efficient powertrain.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between 625,600 and 931,300 (ex-showroom). The sub-compact sedan is popular not only among private buyers, but also among fleet operators. Its compact design, wide range of upmarket features, top-notch safety rating, and an efficient powertrain have helped the Dzire to be more desirable.

If you have been planning to buy the sub-compact sedan, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick calculation to aid your purchase process.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How much EMI to pay every month?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ AMT 931,300 931,3009.5%24 months 42,760 94,944
36 months 29,832 142,662
48 months 23,397 191,765
60 months 19,559 242,242

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 931,300 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, the amount of monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will vary between 42,760 and 19,559, depending on the variable repayment tenure selected.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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