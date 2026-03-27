Planning to buy the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire? How much monthly EMI to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the most popular sub-compact sedan in the Indian market. The sedan has been one of the bestselling models in the country's passenger vehicle market for a long time. The new generation model has received a plethora of changes, including design, new features and most importantly, a top-notch safety rating-compliant features and body shell, along with an efficient powertrain.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between ₹625,600 and ₹931,300 (ex-showroom). The sub-compact sedan is popular not only among private buyers, but also among fleet operators. Its compact design, wide range of upmarket features, top-notch safety rating, and an efficient powertrain have helped the Dzire to be more desirable.

If you have been planning to buy the sub-compact sedan, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick calculation to aid your purchase process.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How much EMI to pay every month?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ AMT ₹ 931,300 ₹ 931,300 9.5% 24 months ₹ 42,760 ₹ 94,944 36 months ₹ 29,832 ₹ 142,662 48 months ₹ 23,397 ₹ 191,765 60 months ₹ 19,559 ₹ 242,242

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹931,300 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.