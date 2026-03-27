Planning to buy the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire? How much monthly EMI to pay?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the most popular sub-compact sedan in the Indian market. The sedan has been one of the bestselling models in the country's passenger vehicle market for a long time. The new generation model has received a plethora of changes, including design, new features and most importantly, a top-notch safety rating-compliant features and body shell, along with an efficient powertrain.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is priced between ₹625,600 and ₹931,300 (ex-showroom). The sub-compact sedan is popular not only among private buyers, but also among fleet operators. Its compact design, wide range of upmarket features, top-notch safety rating, and an efficient powertrain have helped the Dzire to be more desirable.

If you have been planning to buy the sub-compact sedan, and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick calculation to aid your purchase process.

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Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How much EMI to pay every month?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ AMT ₹ 931,300 ₹ 931,300 9.5% 24 months ₹ 42,760 ₹ 94,944 36 months ₹ 29,832 ₹ 142,662 48 months ₹ 23,397 ₹ 191,765 60 months ₹ 19,559 ₹ 242,242

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹931,300 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, the amount of monthly EMI for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will vary between ₹42,760 and ₹19,559, depending on the variable repayment tenure selected.