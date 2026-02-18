Planning to buy the Nissan Gravite? Here's your monthly EMI guide

Nissan Gravite is the latest entrant to Nissan's product lineup in India. The sub-four-metre MPV that is essentially a revamped iteration of the Renault Triber has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four broad trim options and a limited launch edition, the pricing goes up to ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Gravite is expected to tap the consumers who have been seeking to buy a three-row, seven-seater family car at an affordable price.

If you are planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount is that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you understand better.

Nissan Gravite: How much monthly EMI you have to pay?

Nissan Gravite: Monthly EMI calculation Variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Tekna AMT ₹ 849,000 ₹ 849,000 8.5% 36 months ₹ 26,801 ₹ 115,830 60 months ₹ 17,419 ₹ 196,112

Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trim choices: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. In this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the top-end trim of the MPV, the Tekna. It is available in both manual and AMT gearbox options, and in this calculation, we considered the AMT variant only, which is priced at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you opt for a 8.5% rate of interest and a car loan amounting 100% ex-showroom price of the MPV, the monthly EMI would be ₹26,801 for a repayment tenure of 36 months. If you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be ₹17,419.

However, remember that the monthly EMI would vary depending on multiple factors such as the loan amount, repayment tenure selected, and rate of interest.