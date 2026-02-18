Subscribe

Planning to buy the Nissan Gravite? Here's your monthly EMI guide

Mainak Das
Published18 Feb 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Nissan Gravite is the latest entrant to Nissan's product lineup in India. The sub-four-metre MPV that is essentially a revamped iteration of the Renault Triber has been launched at an introductory starting price of 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four broad trim options and a limited launch edition, the pricing goes up to 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nissan Gravite is expected to tap the consumers who have been seeking to buy a three-row, seven-seater family car at an affordable price.

If you are planning to buy the Nissan Gravite and are wondering what the monthly EMI amount is that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you understand better.

Nissan Gravite: How much monthly EMI you have to pay?

Nissan Gravite: Monthly EMI calculation
VariantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tekna AMT 849,000 849,0008.5%36 months 26,801 115,830
60 months 17,419 196,112

Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trim choices: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. In this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the top-end trim of the MPV, the Tekna. It is available in both manual and AMT gearbox options, and in this calculation, we considered the AMT variant only, which is priced at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you opt for a 8.5% rate of interest and a car loan amounting 100% ex-showroom price of the MPV, the monthly EMI would be 26,801 for a repayment tenure of 36 months. If you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be 17,419.

However, remember that the monthly EMI would vary depending on multiple factors such as the loan amount, repayment tenure selected, and rate of interest.

If you are an existing Nissan owner and planning to buy the Gravite, the carmaker is offering a special 5.5% rate of interest from Nissan Finance, which you can avail of, along with other exclusive upgrade benefits.

