Planning to buy Triumph Speed 400? Here's the complete EMI calculation for buyers

Triumph Motorcycles may not have as strong a footprint in the Indian two-wheeler market as other big bike makers like Royal Enfield, Honda, etc, but it certainly holds a strong appeal among the consumers. If we talk about the Triumph motorcycles available in India, the Speed T4 is the most popular model from the brand in the country, owing to its affordable pricing as the primary reason. Another popular model is the Triumph Speed 400, which is priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and comes positioned as the second most affordable bike from the brand, sitting right above the Speed T4.

The Triumph Speed 400 shares the same 398 cc engine and platform with the Speed T4. However, the T4 is a more affordable, relaxed and commuting-focused variant. On the other hand, the Speed 400 offers higher performance with premium USD front forks and ride-by-wire tech.

If you have been planning to buy the Triumph Speed 400, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for the possible monthly EMI.

Triumph Speed 400: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 239,000 ₹ 239,000 9.5% 12 months ₹ 20,956 ₹ 12,476 24 months ₹ 10,974 ₹ 24,366

The Triumph Speed 400 is available in a single variant. For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which is ₹2.39 lakh. The repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%.