Planning to buy Triumph Speed T4? Here's your complete EMI guide

Triumph Speed T4, the most affordable model in India from the iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, priced at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), has been finding an increasing level of popularity and sales penetration over the last few years. The crucial reason behind this is the rising popularity of premium and high-performance motorcycles in the country, especially among the young generation buyers.

The Triumph Speed T4, powered by a 398.15 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, is a roadster-style motorcycle that comes blending retro styling with modern premium features. The Speed T4 is designed as an accessible, everyday commuter churning out 30.6 bhp peak power and 36 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, it gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Triumph Speed T4 is characterised by its 180 kg kerb weight, 17-inch wheels, and a 13-litre fuel tank.

If you have been planning to buy the Triumph Speed T4 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

Triumph Speed T4: How much EMI to pay?

Triumph Speed T4: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 1.95 lakh ₹ 1.95 lakh 9.5% 12 months ₹ 17,098 ₹ 10,179 24 months ₹ 8,953 ₹ 19,880

For this calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the Triumph Speed T4, which is ₹1.95 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.