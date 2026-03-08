Subscribe

Planning to buy Triumph Speed T4? Here's your complete EMI guide

Triumph Speed T4 is the most affordable motorcycle from the British two-wheeler manufacturer in India.

Mainak Das
Published8 Mar 2026, 06:06 AM IST
AI Quick Read

Triumph Speed T4, the most affordable model in India from the iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, priced at 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom), has been finding an increasing level of popularity and sales penetration over the last few years. The crucial reason behind this is the rising popularity of premium and high-performance motorcycles in the country, especially among the young generation buyers.

The Triumph Speed T4, powered by a 398.15 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, is a roadster-style motorcycle that comes blending retro styling with modern premium features. The Speed T4 is designed as an accessible, everyday commuter churning out 30.6 bhp peak power and 36 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, it gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Triumph Speed T4 is characterised by its 180 kg kerb weight, 17-inch wheels, and a 13-litre fuel tank.

If you have been planning to buy the Triumph Speed T4 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.

Triumph Speed T4: How much EMI to pay?

Triumph Speed T4: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
1.95 lakh 1.95 lakh9.5%12 months 17,098 10,179
24 months 8,953 19,880

For this calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the Triumph Speed T4, which is 1.95 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

According to the calculation, if you opt for 12 month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you have to pay would be 17,098. On the other hand, the monthly EMI amount will be reduced to 8,953 in the case of 24 month repayment tenure. However, one thing must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple variable factors such as the amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

