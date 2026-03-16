Planning to buy Triumph Tiger 900 GT genuine accessories? Complete list with pricing here

Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a premium adventure tourer, powered by a three-cylinder engine, packing a plethora of advanced technology-aided features. The ADV is known for high-mileage comfort. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT comes equipped with an adjustable screen, plush seats, cornering ABS, traction control, etc. Triumph Motorcycles has designed the Tiger 900 GT for the rider who seeks a versatile, comfortable, and well-equipped premium ADV, which promises power-packed performance.
Despite carrying a hefty price tag of ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Tiger 900 GT has been witnessing a significant rise in demand in the Indian market, especially from young generation consumers who seek a premium adventure tourer with high-end technology and punchy performance.
Besides selling the motorcycle, Triumph also sells a wide range of accessories for the Tiger 900 GT, which can further amplify its aesthetic appeal and functionality, as well as riding comfort. If you already own a Triumph Tiger 900 GT or are planning to buy one soon, and have a plan of accessorising it is also in your mind, here is the list of genuine accessories you can buy for your prized possession.
|Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Genuine accessory list with prices
|Accessory
|Price
|Shift assist
|POA
|Optimate adapter lead
|₹1,515
|Oil filler cap
|₹2,262
|Oil filter cover
|₹2,832
|Tank pad
|₹3,679
|Paddock stand bobbins
|₹3,991
|Billet machine chain adjuster block
|₹3,991
|Trekker top box inner bag (33L)
|₹5,360
|Trekker top box inner bag (46L)
|₹5,360
|Trekker top box inner bag (52L)
|₹5,865
|CNC machined fork protectors
|₹6,090
|Battery optimiser
|₹7,835
|Headlight protector
|₹9,341
|Waterproof roll bag (40L)
|₹10,481
|Disc lock
|₹10,526
|Garage mat
|₹10,545
|Radiator guard
|₹10,693
|Expedition top box backrest pad
|₹10,693
|Trekkers top box backrest pad
|₹11,228
|Expedition top box inner bag (39L)
|₹11,854
|Trekker pannier inner bags
|₹11,990
|270 mm U-lock
|₹14,616
|Scrolling LED rear indicators
|₹15,011
|Outdoor bike cover (XL)
|₹16,108
|Pannier inner bags (64L)
|₹16,845
|Rider footrests pair
|₹18,765
|Screen deflector
|₹19,087
|Alarmed disc lock
|₹19,995
|Sliding carriage
|₹20,040
|Tail pack (45L)
|₹22,834
|Centre stand
|₹25,450
|TPMS
|₹29,325
|Sump guard
|₹30,022
|Lower engine bars
|₹31,810
|Trekker pannier rails
|₹37,527
|Low and heated rider seat
|₹39,780
|Heated rider seat
|₹45,033
|Sena Bluetooth headset
|₹46,218
|Fuel tank protection bars
|₹46,534
|LED fog lights
|₹48,786
|Trekker top box (52L)
|₹49,872
|Trekker top box (33L)
|₹51,137
|Trekker top box (46L)
|₹52,933
|Expedition top box
|₹53,959 - ₹62,080
|Trekker panniers
|₹93,201
|Expedition panniers
|₹101,183 - ₹103,004
|Akrapovic titanium silencer
|₹157,613
Triumph Motorcycles offers 52 different accessories for the Triumph Tiger 900 GT. This wide range of genuine accessories can be divided into multiple segments. While some are designed to enhance the cosmetic value of the ADV, some are meant to increase the riding comfort. Some accessories are focused on enhancing the functionality of the bike. The genuine accessories for the adventure tourer come priced between ₹1,515 and ₹157,613. These accessories can be purchased from Triumph's website as well as the authorised dealerships.
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