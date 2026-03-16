Planning to buy Triumph Tiger 900 GT genuine accessories? Complete list with pricing here

Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a premium adventure tourer, powered by a three-cylinder engine, packing a plethora of advanced technology-aided features. The ADV is known for high-mileage comfort. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT comes equipped with an adjustable screen, plush seats, cornering ABS, traction control, etc. Triumph Motorcycles has designed the Tiger 900 GT for the rider who seeks a versatile, comfortable, and well-equipped premium ADV, which promises power-packed performance.

Despite carrying a hefty price tag of ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Tiger 900 GT has been witnessing a significant rise in demand in the Indian market, especially from young generation consumers who seek a premium adventure tourer with high-end technology and punchy performance.

Besides selling the motorcycle, Triumph also sells a wide range of accessories for the Tiger 900 GT, which can further amplify its aesthetic appeal and functionality, as well as riding comfort. If you already own a Triumph Tiger 900 GT or are planning to buy one soon, and have a plan of accessorising it is also in your mind, here is the list of genuine accessories you can buy for your prized possession.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Genuine accessory list with prices Accessory Price Shift assist POA Optimate adapter lead ₹ 1,515 Oil filler cap ₹ 2,262 Oil filter cover ₹ 2,832 Tank pad ₹ 3,679 Paddock stand bobbins ₹ 3,991 Billet machine chain adjuster block ₹ 3,991 Trekker top box inner bag (33L) ₹ 5,360 Trekker top box inner bag (46L) ₹ 5,360 Trekker top box inner bag (52L) ₹ 5,865 CNC machined fork protectors ₹ 6,090 Battery optimiser ₹ 7,835 Headlight protector ₹ 9,341 Waterproof roll bag (40L) ₹ 10,481 Disc lock ₹ 10,526 Garage mat ₹ 10,545 Radiator guard ₹ 10,693 Expedition top box backrest pad ₹ 10,693 Trekkers top box backrest pad ₹ 11,228 Expedition top box inner bag (39L) ₹ 11,854 Trekker pannier inner bags ₹ 11,990 270 mm U-lock ₹ 14,616 Scrolling LED rear indicators ₹ 15,011 Outdoor bike cover (XL) ₹ 16,108 Pannier inner bags (64L) ₹ 16,845 Rider footrests pair ₹ 18,765 Screen deflector ₹ 19,087 Alarmed disc lock ₹ 19,995 Sliding carriage ₹ 20,040 Tail pack (45L) ₹ 22,834 Centre stand ₹ 25,450 TPMS ₹ 29,325 Sump guard ₹ 30,022 Lower engine bars ₹ 31,810 Trekker pannier rails ₹ 37,527 Low and heated rider seat ₹ 39,780 Heated rider seat ₹ 45,033 Sena Bluetooth headset ₹ 46,218 Fuel tank protection bars ₹ 46,534 LED fog lights ₹ 48,786 Trekker top box (52L) ₹ 49,872 Trekker top box (33L) ₹ 51,137 Trekker top box (46L) ₹ 52,933 Expedition top box ₹ 53,959 - ₹ 62,080 Trekker panniers ₹ 93,201 Expedition panniers ₹ 101,183 - ₹ 103,004 Akrapovic titanium silencer ₹ 157,613