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Planning to buy Triumph Tiger 900 GT genuine accessories? Complete list with pricing here

If you already own a Triumph Tiger 900 GT or are planning to buy one soon, and have a plan of accessorising it is also in your mind, here is the list of genuine accessories you can buy.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Mar 2026, 12:21 PM IST
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Despite carrying a hefty price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Tiger 900 GT has been witnessing a significant rise in demand in the Indian market, especially from young generation consumers.
Despite carrying a hefty price tag of ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Tiger 900 GT has been witnessing a significant rise in demand in the Indian market, especially from young generation consumers.
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Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a premium adventure tourer, powered by a three-cylinder engine, packing a plethora of advanced technology-aided features. The ADV is known for high-mileage comfort. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT comes equipped with an adjustable screen, plush seats, cornering ABS, traction control, etc. Triumph Motorcycles has designed the Tiger 900 GT for the rider who seeks a versatile, comfortable, and well-equipped premium ADV, which promises power-packed performance.

Despite carrying a hefty price tag of 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Tiger 900 GT has been witnessing a significant rise in demand in the Indian market, especially from young generation consumers who seek a premium adventure tourer with high-end technology and punchy performance.

Besides selling the motorcycle, Triumph also sells a wide range of accessories for the Tiger 900 GT, which can further amplify its aesthetic appeal and functionality, as well as riding comfort. If you already own a Triumph Tiger 900 GT or are planning to buy one soon, and have a plan of accessorising it is also in your mind, here is the list of genuine accessories you can buy for your prized possession.

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(Also read: Planning to buy Triumph Tiger 900 GT? Here’s complete EMI explainer for buyers)

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Genuine accessory list with prices
AccessoryPrice
Shift assistPOA
Optimate adapter lead 1,515
Oil filler cap 2,262
Oil filter cover 2,832
Tank pad 3,679
Paddock stand bobbins 3,991
Billet machine chain adjuster block 3,991
Trekker top box inner bag (33L) 5,360
Trekker top box inner bag (46L) 5,360
Trekker top box inner bag (52L) 5,865
CNC machined fork protectors 6,090
Battery optimiser 7,835
Headlight protector 9,341
Waterproof roll bag (40L) 10,481
Disc lock 10,526
Garage mat 10,545
Radiator guard 10,693
Expedition top box backrest pad 10,693
Trekkers top box backrest pad 11,228
Expedition top box inner bag (39L) 11,854
Trekker pannier inner bags 11,990
270 mm U-lock 14,616
Scrolling LED rear indicators 15,011
Outdoor bike cover (XL) 16,108
Pannier inner bags (64L) 16,845
Rider footrests pair 18,765
Screen deflector 19,087
Alarmed disc lock 19,995
Sliding carriage 20,040
Tail pack (45L) 22,834
Centre stand 25,450
TPMS 29,325
Sump guard 30,022
Lower engine bars 31,810
Trekker pannier rails 37,527
Low and heated rider seat 39,780
Heated rider seat 45,033
Sena Bluetooth headset 46,218
Fuel tank protection bars 46,534
LED fog lights 48,786
Trekker top box (52L) 49,872
Trekker top box (33L) 51,137
Trekker top box (46L) 52,933
Expedition top box 53,959 - 62,080
Trekker panniers 93,201
Expedition panniers 101,183 - 103,004
Akrapovic titanium silencer 157,613

Triumph Motorcycles offers 52 different accessories for the Triumph Tiger 900 GT. This wide range of genuine accessories can be divided into multiple segments. While some are designed to enhance the cosmetic value of the ADV, some are meant to increase the riding comfort. Some accessories are focused on enhancing the functionality of the bike. The genuine accessories for the adventure tourer come priced between 1,515 and 157,613. These accessories can be purchased from Triumph's website as well as the authorised dealerships.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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