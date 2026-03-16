Planning to buy Triumph Tiger 900 GT? Here’s complete EMI explainer for buyers

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a premium, road-focused adventure motorcycle, powered by a powerful three-cylinder engine, packing a wide range of robust technology-aided features. Known for high-mileage comfort, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT features an adjustable screen, plush seats, cornering ABS, and traction control, among others. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is designed for riders seeking a versatile, comfortable, and well-equipped premium adventure tourer, offering power-packed performance.

Over the last few years, the demand for adventure tourers has been rising in India, owing to the rapidly evolving consumer preference. The young generation of consumers has been increasingly focusing on these motorcycles. Trumph, being a major premium two-wheeler manufacturer, is aiming to grab a chunk in this space, and the Tiger 900 GT is a key product in this category.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is priced at ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). If you have been planning to buy this motorcycle and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick calculation for that.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 14.40 lakh ₹ 14.40 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 66,117 ₹ 146,805 36 months ₹ 46,127 ₹ 220,588

For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the motorcycle's ex-showroom pricing, which is ₹14.40 lakh. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. On the other hand, the rate of interest considered is 9.5%.

If you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI for the Triumph Tiger 900 GT will be ₹66,117, while for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹46,127. In the first case, the total interest payable will be ₹146,805, which will be increased to ₹220,588 in the case of 36 months.