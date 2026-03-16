Planning to buy Triumph Tiger 900 GT? Here’s complete EMI explainer for buyers

Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a litre-class adventure tourer, promising a power-packed performance.

Mainak Das
Published16 Mar 2026, 09:29 AM IST
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If you have been planning to buy the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick calculation for that.
If you have been planning to buy the Triumph Tiger 900 GT and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick calculation for that.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a premium, road-focused adventure motorcycle, powered by a powerful three-cylinder engine, packing a wide range of robust technology-aided features. Known for high-mileage comfort, the Triumph Tiger 900 GT features an adjustable screen, plush seats, cornering ABS, and traction control, among others. The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is designed for riders seeking a versatile, comfortable, and well-equipped premium adventure tourer, offering power-packed performance.

Over the last few years, the demand for adventure tourers has been rising in India, owing to the rapidly evolving consumer preference. The young generation of consumers has been increasingly focusing on these motorcycles. Trumph, being a major premium two-wheeler manufacturer, is aiming to grab a chunk in this space, and the Tiger 900 GT is a key product in this category.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is priced at 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). If you have been planning to buy this motorcycle and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick calculation for that.

(Also read: Planning to buy Triumph Speed 400? Here's the complete EMI calculation for buyers)

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: How much monthly EMI to pay?

Triumph Tiger 900 GT: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
14.40 lakh 14.40 lakh9.5%24 months 66,117 146,805
36 months 46,127 220,588

For this monthly EMI calculation, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the motorcycle's ex-showroom pricing, which is 14.40 lakh. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. On the other hand, the rate of interest considered is 9.5%.

If you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI for the Triumph Tiger 900 GT will be 66,117, while for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 46,127. In the first case, the total interest payable will be 146,805, which will be increased to 220,588 in the case of 36 months.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple crucial factors, which include the down payment made, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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