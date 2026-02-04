Planning to buy TVS Ntorq 125? Here's how much monthly EMI you need to pay

TVS Ntorq 125 is known as one of the sporty, performance-focused scooters in the Indian market. This scooter has given the TVS Motor Company a strong foothold in the Indian scooter market. The TVS Ntorq 125 has just a received a price hike of ₹350, across the variants.
With this price hike, the TVS Ntorq 125 is now priced between ₹81,250 and ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to the previous pricing of ₹80,900- ₹99,800 (ex-showroom). However, this price hike is unlikely to impact the buying decision of consumers of TVS Ntorq 125.
If you are planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 125 with a loan, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick look at the amount of money you have pay per month and the total interest you need to pay to the lender.
In this monthly EMI calculation for the TVS Ntorq 125, we have taken into consideration the pricing of the top-end variant of the scooter, which is the XT. It comes priced at ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), after the price revision. The loan amount considered for the calculation is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rates of interest considered for the calculation are 7.5% and 8.5%, while loan repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.
In case of 7.5% rate of interest and 12 month of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI the buyer needs to pay is ₹8,689, which comes down to ₹4,507 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure. If the rate of interest increases to 8.5% and the repayment tenure is 12 months, the monthly EMI the consumer needs to pay is ₹8,735, which comes down to ₹4,552 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure.