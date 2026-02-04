Planning to buy TVS Ntorq 125? Here's how much monthly EMI you need to pay

TVS Ntorq 125 is known as one of the sporty, performance-focused scooters in the Indian market. This scooter has given the TVS Motor Company a strong foothold in the Indian scooter market. The TVS Ntorq 125 has just a received a price hike of ₹350, across the variants.
With this price hike, the TVS Ntorq 125 is now priced between ₹81,250 and ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to the previous pricing of ₹80,900- ₹99,800 (ex-showroom). However, this price hike is unlikely to impact the buying decision of consumers of TVS Ntorq 125.
If you are planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 125 with a loan, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick look at the amount of money you have pay per month and the total interest you need to pay to the lender.
|TVS Ntorq 125: Monthly EMI calculation
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|₹100,150
|₹100,150
|7.5%
|12 months
|₹8,689
|₹4,115
|24 months
|₹4,507
|₹8,011
|8.5%
|12 months
|₹8,735
|₹4,671
|24 months
|₹4,552
|₹9,107
In this monthly EMI calculation for the TVS Ntorq 125, we have taken into consideration the pricing of the top-end variant of the scooter, which is the XT. It comes priced at ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), after the price revision. The loan amount considered for the calculation is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rates of interest considered for the calculation are 7.5% and 8.5%, while loan repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.
In case of 7.5% rate of interest and 12 month of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI the buyer needs to pay is ₹8,689, which comes down to ₹4,507 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure. If the rate of interest increases to 8.5% and the repayment tenure is 12 months, the monthly EMI the consumer needs to pay is ₹8,735, which comes down to ₹4,552 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure.