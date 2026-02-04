Planning to buy TVS Ntorq 125? Here's how much monthly EMI you need to pay

TVS Ntorq 125 is known as one of the sporty, performance-focused scooters in the Indian market. This scooter has given the TVS Motor Company a strong foothold in the Indian scooter market. The TVS Ntorq 125 has just a received a price hike of ₹350, across the variants.

With this price hike, the TVS Ntorq 125 is now priced between ₹81,250 and ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants, as compared to the previous pricing of ₹80,900- ₹99,800 (ex-showroom). However, this price hike is unlikely to impact the buying decision of consumers of TVS Ntorq 125.

If you are planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 125 with a loan, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick look at the amount of money you have pay per month and the total interest you need to pay to the lender.

TVS Ntorq 125: Monthly EMI calculation

TVS Ntorq 125: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 100,150 ₹ 100,150 7.5% 12 months ₹ 8,689 ₹ 4,115 24 months ₹ 4,507 ₹ 8,011 8.5% 12 months ₹ 8,735 ₹ 4,671 24 months ₹ 4,552 ₹ 9,107

In this monthly EMI calculation for the TVS Ntorq 125, we have taken into consideration the pricing of the top-end variant of the scooter, which is the XT. It comes priced at ₹100,150 (ex-showroom), after the price revision. The loan amount considered for the calculation is 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rates of interest considered for the calculation are 7.5% and 8.5%, while loan repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

In case of 7.5% rate of interest and 12 month of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI the buyer needs to pay is ₹8,689, which comes down to ₹4,507 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure. If the rate of interest increases to 8.5% and the repayment tenure is 12 months, the monthly EMI the consumer needs to pay is ₹8,735, which comes down to ₹4,552 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure.