Planning to buy TVS Raider 125? Here's your complete monthly EMI guidebook

TVS Raider 125 is a popular 125 cc motorcycle with a sporty commuter stance and host of advanced features.

Mainak Das
Updated6 Feb 2026, 11:38 AM IST
TVS Raider 125 is one of the popular and high-volume 125 cc motorcycles in Indian two-wheeler market, which comes with a sporty commuter stance. The TVS Raider 125 not only promises sporty performance, but at the same time, it comes with a practical and upmarket design, advanced technology-aided features, etc.

In a nutshell, the TVS Raider 125 is an appealing proposition for the consumers, available in multiple variant options: Drum, Single seat, Split seat, iGo, SSE, SXC DD, and TFT DD. The motorcycle comes priced between 82,000 and 97,050 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the TVS Raider 125, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand what is going to be your monthly pocket pinch for this motorcycle.

TVS Raider 125: Your monthly EMI guide

TVS Raider 125: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
97,050 97,0507.5%12 months 8,420 3,988
24 months 4,367 7,763
8.5%12 months 8,465 4,526
24 months 4,411 8,825

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the top-end trim of the TVS Raider 125, the TFT DD, which comes priced at 97,050 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, while rates of interest have been considered as 7.5% and 8.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months.

If you opt for 7.5% rate of interest and 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you need to pay is 8,420, which goes down to 4,367 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure. If the rate of interest is increased to 8.5%, your monthly EMI for 12 months of repayment tenure becomes 8,465, which goes down to 4,411 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure.

