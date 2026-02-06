Planning to buy TVS Raider 125? Here's your complete monthly EMI guidebook

TVS Raider 125 is one of the popular and high-volume 125 cc motorcycles in Indian two-wheeler market, which comes with a sporty commuter stance. The TVS Raider 125 not only promises sporty performance, but at the same time, it comes with a practical and upmarket design, advanced technology-aided features, etc.

In a nutshell, the TVS Raider 125 is an appealing proposition for the consumers, available in multiple variant options: Drum, Single seat, Split seat, iGo, SSE, SXC DD, and TFT DD. The motorcycle comes priced between ₹82,000 and ₹97,050 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the TVS Raider 125, and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand what is going to be your monthly pocket pinch for this motorcycle.

TVS Raider 125: Your monthly EMI guide

TVS Raider 125: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 97,050 ₹ 97,050 7.5% 12 months ₹ 8,420 ₹ 3,988 24 months ₹ 4,367 ₹ 7,763 8.5% 12 months ₹ 8,465 ₹ 4,526 24 months ₹ 4,411 ₹ 8,825

For this EMI calculation, we have taken the top-end trim of the TVS Raider 125, the TFT DD, which comes priced at ₹97,050 (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as the 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, while rates of interest have been considered as 7.5% and 8.5%. On the other hand, the repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months.

If you opt for 7.5% rate of interest and 12 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI you need to pay is ₹8,420, which goes down to ₹4,367 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure. If the rate of interest is increased to 8.5%, your monthly EMI for 12 months of repayment tenure becomes 8,465, which goes down to 4,411 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure.