Planning to buy VinFast VF6 or VF7? Here's when you can pre-book these EVs

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast is gearing up to launch its introductory products in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. Ahead of the upcoming launch, the car manufacturer is currently in the process of strengthening its retail network across the country, as well as its after-sales service and EV charging network. Also, the auto company has announced that it will officially commence accepting pre-bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs from July 15.

Interestingly, on the very same day, Tesla will launch its first retail outlet in India in Mumbai. Adding more zing to the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, on the very same day, Kia will launch its Carens Clavis EV, which is a fully electric version of the Kia Carens Clavis MPV. This is going to be the first locally manufactured electric car from the South Korean OEM.

VinFast has already signed the dealer partner agreements with 13 different dealer groups. Initially, the VinFast dealerships will be set up in urban and emerging electric vehicle markets across the country, including cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa.

Besides that, the OEM has joined hands with two different companies to offer after-sales service to the VF6 and VF7 buyers. Also, under these collaborations, VinFast VF6 and VF7 owners will be able to avail EV charging facilities as well.

Here is a quick look at the VinFast VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.