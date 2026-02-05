Planning to buy Volkswagen Tayron R Line? Booking, delivery, colours detailed

If you are planning to buy the Volkswagen Tayron R Line, here is a quick look at the key details of the SUV like booking, expected price, delivery timeline and colour options.

HT Auto Desk
Updated5 Feb 2026, 10:38 AM IST
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled in India and is positioned as the brand’s flagship seven-seat SUV.
The Volkswagen Tayron R Line was recently unveiled as the new flagship SUV from the German carmaker in India. The all-new Volkswagen Tayron R Line comes as a three-row alternative to the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, which is available in a seven-seater layout. While Volkswagen India is yet to announce the pricing of the SUV, the Tayron R Line is already available for pre-booking.

If you are planning to buy the Volkswagen Tayron R Line, here is a quick look at the key details of the SUV.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Booking

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is available for pre-booking at a token amount of 51,000. Consumers seeking to book the SUV need to visit the SUV's dedicated page on Volkswagen India's official website. They can access the same by visiting the Volkswagen India homepage and selecting Tayron R Line from the model list. The page has a dedicated pre-booking option. Then the buyers have to select their preferred colour, fill out a form with their contact details and select the preferred dealership. Then the consumers have to make the payment to confirm the booking. Once the SUV arrives and the test drives commence, the buyer will be contacted by the preferred dealership.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Variant and colours

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Colour options
Colours
  • Ultra Violet
  • Cipressino Green
  • Nightshade Blue
  • Oryx White
  • Grenadilla Black
  • Oyster Silver
  • Dolphin Grey

Volkswagen Tayron R Line has been introduced to the Indian market in a single variant option. However, it is available in seven monotone colour options.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Price, launch, and delivery

Volkswagen is yet to announce the pricing of the Tayron R Line. The pricing of the SUV will be announced later this month. The performance-oriented SUV will be assembled locally in India, which is expected to bring down its cost a bit compared to the CBU models. Expect it to be priced around 48 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the German auto giant is yet to reveal the delivery timeline for the Tayron R Line.

