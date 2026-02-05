Planning to buy Volkswagen Tayron R Line? Booking, delivery, colours detailed

The Volkswagen Tayron R Line was recently unveiled as the new flagship SUV from the German carmaker in India. The all-new Volkswagen Tayron R Line comes as a three-row alternative to the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, which is available in a seven-seater layout. While Volkswagen India is yet to announce the pricing of the SUV, the Tayron R Line is already available for pre-booking.

If you are planning to buy the Volkswagen Tayron R Line, here is a quick look at the key details of the SUV.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Booking The Volkswagen Tayron R Line is available for pre-booking at a token amount of ₹51,000. Consumers seeking to book the SUV need to visit the SUV's dedicated page on Volkswagen India's official website. They can access the same by visiting the Volkswagen India homepage and selecting Tayron R Line from the model list. The page has a dedicated pre-booking option. Then the buyers have to select their preferred colour, fill out a form with their contact details and select the preferred dealership. Then the consumers have to make the payment to confirm the booking. Once the SUV arrives and the test drives commence, the buyer will be contacted by the preferred dealership.

Advertisement

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Variant and colours

Volkswagen Tayron R Line: Colour options Colours Ultra Violet

Cipressino Green

Nightshade Blue

Oryx White

Grenadilla Black

Oyster Silver

Dolphin Grey

Volkswagen Tayron R Line has been introduced to the Indian market in a single variant option. However, it is available in seven monotone colour options.