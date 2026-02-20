Planning to buy Volkswagen Tayron R-Line? Here’s your monthly EMI guide

Volkswagen India has finally announced the pricing of its new flagship model, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, which is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, the German auto giant has entered a diverse segment. The new performance-focused premium SUV seems to overlap buyers' considerations from multiple segments, instead of competing in a dedicatedly defined category.
The price tag of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line puts it in the gap between seven-seater large SUVs and compact luxury crossovers. It could appeal to consumers seeking to buy traditional large SUVs, as well as those considering an entry-level luxury crossover. Interestingly, the powertrain, performance dynamics and pricing put it in competition with a diverse range of rivals. These include the premium three-row SUV Skoda Kodiaq, as well as ladder-frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor.
Powering the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AWD drivetrain.
If you are planning to buy the all-new Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount that you have to pay, here is a comprehensive guide for you.
For the monthly EMI calculation for Volkswagen Tayron, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom pricing of the SUV, while the rates of interest have been considered as 8.5% and 9.5%. The repayment tenures have been considered as 36 months and 60 months.
If you opt for 8.5% rate of interest, for 36 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount would be ₹148,336, while for 60 months repayment duration, the EMI amount per month would be ₹96,407. If the interest rate grows to 9.5%, the monthly EMI amount per month would be ₹150,523 for 36 months, while for 60 months, the amount would be ₹98,688.
Also, remember that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple factors, which include the loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment duration.