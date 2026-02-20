Subscribe

Planning to buy Volkswagen Tayron R-Line? Here’s your monthly EMI guide

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the flagship model of Volkswagen India that has been launched at 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mainak Das
Updated20 Feb 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the flagship model of Volkswagen India that has been launched at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
AI Quick Read

Volkswagen India has finally announced the pricing of its new flagship model, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, which is priced at 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, the German auto giant has entered a diverse segment. The new performance-focused premium SUV seems to overlap buyers' considerations from multiple segments, instead of competing in a dedicatedly defined category.

The price tag of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line puts it in the gap between seven-seater large SUVs and compact luxury crossovers. It could appeal to consumers seeking to buy traditional large SUVs, as well as those considering an entry-level luxury crossover. Interestingly, the powertrain, performance dynamics and pricing put it in competition with a diverse range of rivals. These include the premium three-row SUV Skoda Kodiaq, as well as ladder-frame SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor.

Powering the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through an AWD drivetrain.

If you are planning to buy the all-new Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount that you have to pay, here is a comprehensive guide for you.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Monthly EMI guidebook

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
46.99 lakh 46.99 lakh8.5%36 months 148,336 641,091
60 months 96,407 10,85,431
9.5%36 months 150,523RS 719,822
60 months 98,688 12,22,265

For the monthly EMI calculation for Volkswagen Tayron, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom pricing of the SUV, while the rates of interest have been considered as 8.5% and 9.5%. The repayment tenures have been considered as 36 months and 60 months.

If you opt for 8.5% rate of interest, for 36 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount would be 148,336, while for 60 months repayment duration, the EMI amount per month would be 96,407. If the interest rate grows to 9.5%, the monthly EMI amount per month would be 150,523 for 36 months, while for 60 months, the amount would be 98,688.

Also, remember that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple factors, which include the loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment duration.

