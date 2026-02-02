Planning to buy Yamaha EC-06: Here's your monthly EMI guide

Yamaha EC-06 is the first-ever electric two-wheeler of the company in India.

Mainak Das
Published2 Feb 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Yamaha EC-06 is the first-ever electric two-wheeler of the company in India.
Personalised Offers on
Yamaha EC-06
Yamaha EC-06 is the first-ever electric two-wheeler of the company in India.

Yamaha EC-06, the first-ever electric two-wheeler of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India has finally been launched. Yamaha India has launched the EC-06 at a price tag of 167,600 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha EC-06 comes as a practical electric commuter scooter, meant for regular commuting in and around the city. The EV with a practical design and essential features.

Yamaha EC-06 comes as a frill free electric scooter, which promises up to 169 km range on a single charge. Powered by a 4 kWh fixed battery pack, the EV is capable of churning out 8.98 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 79 kmph. This makes the electric scooter capable for steady city pace rather than extreme acceleration.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter, and wondering what would be your monthly EMI, here is a quick guide for you to understand the potential per month EMI amount.

(Also read: Top 4 facts enhancing Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter's appeal and practicality)

Yamaha EC-06: What would be your monthly EMI?

Yamaha EC-06: Monthly EMI explainer
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (90% of ex-showroom price)Down-paymentInterest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
167,600 150,840 16,7607.5%12 months 13,086 6,198
24 months 6,788 12,066
8.5%12 months 13,156 7,035
24 months 6,857 13,717

In this EMI calculation we have taken the loan amount into factor as 90% of the ex-showroom price of the EC-06. With the ex-showroom price of the scooter being 167,600 (ex-showroom), 90% of it will be 150,840. The rates of interest have been considered as 7.5% and 8.5%, while repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months for each rate of interest.

If you opt for 7.5% rate of interest and 12 months of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 13,086, which will go up to 6,788 in case of 24 months of repayment tenure. In the case of 8.5% rate of interest and 12 months of repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 13,156, while the per month EMI will be 6,857 if the repayment tenure opted for is 24 months.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy Yamaha EC-06: Here's your monthly EMI guide
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.