Planning to buy Yamaha EC-06: Here's your monthly EMI guide

Yamaha EC-06, the first-ever electric two-wheeler of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India has finally been launched. Yamaha India has launched the EC-06 at a price tag of ₹167,600 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha EC-06 comes as a practical electric commuter scooter, meant for regular commuting in and around the city. The EV with a practical design and essential features.

Yamaha EC-06 comes as a frill free electric scooter, which promises up to 169 km range on a single charge. Powered by a 4 kWh fixed battery pack, the EV is capable of churning out 8.98 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 79 kmph. This makes the electric scooter capable for steady city pace rather than extreme acceleration.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter, and wondering what would be your monthly EMI, here is a quick guide for you to understand the potential per month EMI amount.

Yamaha EC-06: What would be your monthly EMI?

Yamaha EC-06: Monthly EMI explainer Price (ex-showroom) Loan (90% of ex-showroom price) Down-payment Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 167,600 ₹ 150,840 ₹ 16,760 7.5% 12 months ₹ 13,086 ₹ 6,198 24 months ₹ 6,788 ₹ 12,066 8.5% 12 months ₹ 13,156 ₹ 7,035 24 months ₹ 6,857 ₹ 13,717

In this EMI calculation we have taken the loan amount into factor as 90% of the ex-showroom price of the EC-06. With the ex-showroom price of the scooter being ₹167,600 (ex-showroom), 90% of it will be ₹150,840. The rates of interest have been considered as 7.5% and 8.5%, while repayment tenures have been considered as 12 months and 24 months for each rate of interest.