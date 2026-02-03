Planning to buy Yamaha EC-06? Key features to know before signing the deal

Yamaha India has launched the Yamaha EC-06, as the brand's first-ever all-electric two-wheeler in the country. Launched at a price tag of ₹167,600 (ex-showroom), the Yamaha EC-06 aims to tap the consumers who look for a practical electric scooter meant for regular commuting in and around the city, offering just enough range suited for the purpose.

While the Yamaha EC-06 comes wearing an eye-catching design, the electric scooter lacks some key features that are available in the modern range of electric scooters sold in India. Powering the Yamaha EC-06 is a 4 kWh fixed battery pack, which comes with a three year or 30,000 km warranty.

The electric propulsion system onboard this electric scooter is capable of churning out 8.98 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque, while the EV promises to run up to 169 km range on a full charge. It is capable of running at a top speed of 79 kmph, which emphasises the Yamaha EC-06's focus on steady city riding pace rather than extreme acceleration.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha EC-06, and wondering about its features, here is a quick look at them.

Yamaha EC-06: Features for style Yamaha EC-06 is based on the River Indie, under the strategic collaboration between Yamaha and the Bengaluru based EV startup River. The two electric scooters look identical in terms of design. Speaking of the features meant for enhancing the style quotient, the EC-06 gets a colour LCD instrument cluster with a clean and modern user interface. The screen shows essential information such as speed, battery charge level status, projected range, ride data, etc. The LCD screen remains easy to read the information in varying lighting conditions. However, the EC-06 misses out on a TFT instrument cluster and turn-by-turn navigation, which the Ather Rizta offers despite being more affordable. Other styling features include full-LED lighting package, including the dual, vertically stacked LED headlights, horizontal LED taillight and LED indicators.

Yamaha EC-06: Features for convenience The focus while designing the EV was to keep things simple and functional for urban riders seeking a regular electric commuter scooter. Keeping focus on the convenience and practicality, the Yamaha EC-06 comes equipped with a 24.5-litre under-seat storage compartment, which offers ample space to store daily essentials such as a backpack or groceries. You can easily fit in the helmet there as well. However, the Yamaha EC-06 is not a cargo-friendly scooter. Yamaha has traded outright storage capacity to bring in a sleeker and more compact silhouette for EC-06. Enhancing convenience is the 'Yamaha Motor Connect R' app for the EC-06. This allows the riders to connect their smartphone with the EV. This app lets the users access information like ride statistics, vehicle status updates and key alerts.

