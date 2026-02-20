Planning to buy Yamaha XSR 155? Genuine potential accessory list detailed

Yamaha India launched the Yamaha XSR 155 neo-retro sport motorcycle in India in November last year. It was launched at an introductory price of ₹149,990 (ex-showroom), which is applicable till the end of February 2026. The Yamaha XSR 155 was built on the same chassis as the highly popular faired entry-;evel sportbike Yamaha R15 and naked streetfighter Yamaha MT-15. The XSR 155 grabbed the attention of the consumerd withing a short span of time after launch, thanks to the design language, features on offer and the power-packed performance it promises.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is available in four different shade options: Metallic Blue, Greyish Green Metallic, Vivid Red, and Metallic Grey. The retro-themed motorcycle is available in India with two kit options for those consumers who seek something more than just the stock model. These kit options are Cafe Racer and Scrambler. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has been offering a wide range of accessories under the two kit package options, which come at a premium over the standard pricing of the motorcycle.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 and accessorise the motorcycle with genuine kit options that Yamaha offers, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the entire list of kits with pricing.

Yamaha XSR 155: Accessories you can buy

Yamaha XSR 155: Genuine accessory list Accessory Price Meter screen guard ₹ 200 Tank pad ₹ 220 Knee pad ₹ 400 Cover radiator ₹ 430 Seat cover ₹ 480 Lever guard ₹ 885 Pillion grab bar ₹ 1,130 Side radiator guard (L/R) ₹ 1,330 Mobile holder ₹ 2,100 Bracket kit - Child part ₹ 2,470 Adjustable levers ₹ 2,720 Silver side cover (L/R) ₹ 2,890 Engine guard ₹ 2,915 Bar end mirror ₹ 3,080 Black fly screen ₹ 3,290 Black headlight cover ₹ 3,610 Black side number plate (L/R) ₹ 4,320 License plate holder ₹ 5,620 Dual seat assembly with hump ₹ 6,640 Black cafe racer headlamp cowl ₹ 8,980