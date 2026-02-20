Subscribe

Planning to buy Yamaha XSR 155? Genuine potential accessory list detailed

Yamaha XSR 155 is available with a wide range of genuine accessories, which can give the motorcycle a beefier and more distinctive look.

Mainak Das
Updated20 Feb 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Yamaha XSR 155 is a retro sport motorcycle that shares its engine and underpinnings with siblings like R15 and MT-15.
AI Quick Read

Yamaha India launched the Yamaha XSR 155 neo-retro sport motorcycle in India in November last year. It was launched at an introductory price of 149,990 (ex-showroom), which is applicable till the end of February 2026. The Yamaha XSR 155 was built on the same chassis as the highly popular faired entry-;evel sportbike Yamaha R15 and naked streetfighter Yamaha MT-15. The XSR 155 grabbed the attention of the consumerd withing a short span of time after launch, thanks to the design language, features on offer and the power-packed performance it promises.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is available in four different shade options: Metallic Blue, Greyish Green Metallic, Vivid Red, and Metallic Grey. The retro-themed motorcycle is available in India with two kit options for those consumers who seek something more than just the stock model. These kit options are Cafe Racer and Scrambler. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has been offering a wide range of accessories under the two kit package options, which come at a premium over the standard pricing of the motorcycle.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 and accessorise the motorcycle with genuine kit options that Yamaha offers, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the entire list of kits with pricing.

Yamaha XSR 155: Accessories you can buy

Yamaha XSR 155: Genuine accessory list
AccessoryPrice
Meter screen guard 200
Tank pad 220
Knee pad 400
Cover radiator 430
Seat cover 480
Lever guard 885
Pillion grab bar 1,130
Side radiator guard (L/R) 1,330
Mobile holder 2,100
Bracket kit - Child part 2,470
Adjustable levers 2,720
Silver side cover (L/R) 2,890
Engine guard 2,915
Bar end mirror 3,080
Black fly screen 3,290
Black headlight cover 3,610
Black side number plate (L/R) 4,320
License plate holder 5,620
Dual seat assembly with hump 6,640
Black cafe racer headlamp cowl 8,980

The Yamaha XSR 155 is available with a wide range of genuine accessories on offer from the two-wheeler manufacturer, which come at a premium over the price of the stock motorcycle. The price of these genuine accessories for the bike ranges from 200 to 8,980, depending on the kit you are buying. While some of these accessories come offering the cosmetic enhancements for the XSR 155, some promise functional improvement.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

