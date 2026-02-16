Subscribe

Planning to buy Yamaha XSR 155? Here's your monthly EMI plans explained

Yamaha XSR 155 is a retro sport motorcycle that shares its engine and underpinning with siblings like R15 and MT-15.

Mainak Das
Published16 Feb 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okinawa iPraise+
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Yamaha XSR 155 is a retro sport motorcycle that shares its engine and underpinnings with siblings like R15 and MT-15.
Personalised Offers on
Yamaha XSR 155
Check Offers
Yamaha XSR 155 is a retro sport motorcycle that shares its engine and underpinnings with siblings like R15 and MT-15.
AI Quick Read

Yamaha launched the Yamaha XSR 155 in India in November 2025. The retro sport motorcycle is built on the same chassis as the highly popular faired entry-level sportbike Yamaha R15 and naked streetfighter Yamaha MT-15. The Yamaha XSR 155 was launched in India, challenging the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin, which are also sporty motorcycles with retro design.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is available at an introductory price of 149,990 (ex-showroom) till the end of February 2026. This motorcycle is available with two kit options: Cafe Racer and Scrambler. However, the kits come at a premium over the standard pricing. The XSR 155 is available in four different shades: Metallic Blue, Greyish Green Metallic, Vivid Red, and Metallic Grey.

The motorcycle is positioned in the 150-160 cc segment, targeting consumers who seek a sporty retro premium motorcycle promising reliable performance. If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI calculations.

Advertisement

Yamaha XSR 155: How much EMI to pay per month?

Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
149,990 149,9907.5%12 months 13,005 6,159
24 months 6,745 11,991
8.5%12 months 13,074 6,991
24 months 6,814 13,631

In this monthly EMI calculation for the Yamaha XSR 155, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike. The rates of interest have been calculated as 7.5% and 8.5%, while the repayment tenures have been calculated as 12 months and 24 months.

If you opt for a repayment duration of 12 months and 7.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI you need to pay is 13,005, while in the case of 24 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will come down to 6,745. If you opt for 8.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI for 12 month repayment tenure will be 13,074. On the other hand, for 24 month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 6,814.

Advertisement
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to buy Yamaha XSR 155? Here's your monthly EMI plans explained
Read Next Story