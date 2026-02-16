Planning to buy Yamaha XSR 155? Here's your monthly EMI plans explained

Yamaha launched the Yamaha XSR 155 in India in November 2025. The retro sport motorcycle is built on the same chassis as the highly popular faired entry-level sportbike Yamaha R15 and naked streetfighter Yamaha MT-15. The Yamaha XSR 155 was launched in India, challenging the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin, which are also sporty motorcycles with retro design.
The Yamaha XSR 155 is available at an introductory price of ₹149,990 (ex-showroom) till the end of February 2026. This motorcycle is available with two kit options: Cafe Racer and Scrambler. However, the kits come at a premium over the standard pricing. The XSR 155 is available in four different shades: Metallic Blue, Greyish Green Metallic, Vivid Red, and Metallic Grey.
The motorcycle is positioned in the 150-160 cc segment, targeting consumers who seek a sporty retro premium motorcycle promising reliable performance. If you are planning to buy the Yamaha XSR 155 and wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the monthly EMI calculations.
|Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI calculation
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|₹149,990
|₹149,990
|7.5%
|12 months
|₹13,005
|₹6,159
|24 months
|₹6,745
|₹11,991
|8.5%
|12 months
|₹13,074
|₹6,991
|24 months
|₹6,814
|₹13,631
In this monthly EMI calculation for the Yamaha XSR 155, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike. The rates of interest have been calculated as 7.5% and 8.5%, while the repayment tenures have been calculated as 12 months and 24 months.
If you opt for a repayment duration of 12 months and 7.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI you need to pay is ₹13,005, while in the case of 24 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will come down to ₹6,745. If you opt for 8.5% rate of interest, the monthly EMI for 12 month repayment tenure will be ₹13,074. On the other hand, for 24 month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹6,814.