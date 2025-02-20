Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
TVS has introduced the 2025 Ronin in the Indian markets at a starting price of ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly updated model features two new colors namely Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Pricing for the mid-spec variant has also been updated with this update, it will now be retailing at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and will include dual-channel ABS as standard.
The Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine capable of producing 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque. This unit comes paired with a five-speed gearbox. The chassis of the motorbike is built out of steel. This frame is suspended at the front with upside-down forks and at the rear with a mono-shock.
TVS Motor Company is known to offer a lot of features with their products and the Ronin is no different. It comes with features such as a digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, it features ABS modes, a Glide Through Traffic function that prevents engine stalling at low speeds, and adjustable levers. Furthermore, the Ronin includes all-LED lighting, a side stand cut-off sensor, and a silent starter. All these features make the Ronin one of the most feature-loaded product.
₹ 1.35 - 1.71 Lakhs
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
₹ 1.43 Lakhs
₹ 1.5 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 1.49 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
However, there are a few similar options available in the market. Some of the alternatives are listed below:
A notable competitor is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a retro-themed roadster powered by a 350 cc engine. Since its launch, it has sold over five lakh units. The Hunter 350 features a 349.34 cc single-cylinder engine, generating 19.64 bhp peak power and 27 Nm maximum torque. It delivers a fuel economy of 36.2 kmpl and has a 13-litre fuel tank, ensuring a range of 470 km on a full tank. Pricing ranges from ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant.
Another alternative is the Honda CB350RS, priced between ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. This scrambler-styled motorcycle targets adventure enthusiasts and features a retro design. Honda has powered it with a 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 20.78 bhp peak power, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The same engine powers models like the Honda CB350 and Honda H’ness CB350.
The Bajaj Dominar 250 also competes with the TVS Ronin. Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a slightly more expensive yet competitive option. The Dominar 250 boasts a 248.8 cc engine, delivering 26.63 bhp and 23.5 Nm of maximum torque. This Bajaj alternative features a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch system, weighs 180 kg, and has a 13-litre fuel tank capacity.
Another contender is the KTM 250 Duke, a popular naked bike in India with a performance legacy from previous Duke models. Priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke is a worthy rival to the TVS Ronin. It is powered by a 249.07 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm of maximum torque.
Lastly, the Hero Xtreme 250R is a viable quarter-litre alternative to the TVS Ronin. It is powered by Hero MotoCorp’s newly developed 250 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which produces 30 bhp peak power and 25 Nm maximum torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. This model is priced at ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
(Also read: Auto Expo 2025: Hero XPulse 210 launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Here's how much it costs…)
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.