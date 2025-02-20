2025 TVS Ronin launched. Here are 5 rivals that it competes against

TVS has introduced the 2025 Ronin in the Indian markets at a starting price of ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly updated model features two new colors namely Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. Pricing for the mid-spec variant has also been updated with this update, it will now be retailing at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and will include dual-channel ABS as standard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Motor Company is known to offer a lot of features with their products and the Ronin is no different. It comes with features such as a digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, it features ABS modes, a Glide Through Traffic function that prevents engine stalling at low speeds, and adjustable levers. Furthermore, the Ronin includes all-LED lighting, a side stand cut-off sensor, and a silent starter. All these features make the Ronin one of the most feature-loaded product.

However, there are a few similar options available in the market. Some of the alternatives are listed below:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 A notable competitor is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a retro-themed roadster powered by a 350 cc engine. Since its launch, it has sold over five lakh units. The Hunter 350 features a 349.34 cc single-cylinder engine, generating 19.64 bhp peak power and 27 Nm maximum torque. It delivers a fuel economy of 36.2 kmpl and has a 13-litre fuel tank, ensuring a range of 470 km on a full tank. Pricing ranges from ₹1.50 lakh to ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant.

Honda CB350RS Another alternative is the Honda CB350RS, priced between ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. This scrambler-styled motorcycle targets adventure enthusiasts and features a retro design. Honda has powered it with a 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 20.78 bhp peak power, paired with a five-speed gearbox. The same engine powers models like the Honda CB350 and Honda H’ness CB350.

Bajaj Dominar 250 The Bajaj Dominar 250 also competes with the TVS Ronin. Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a slightly more expensive yet competitive option. The Dominar 250 boasts a 248.8 cc engine, delivering 26.63 bhp and 23.5 Nm of maximum torque. This Bajaj alternative features a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch system, weighs 180 kg, and has a 13-litre fuel tank capacity.

KTM 250 Duke Another contender is the KTM 250 Duke, a popular naked bike in India with a performance legacy from previous Duke models. Priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke is a worthy rival to the TVS Ronin. It is powered by a 249.07 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm of maximum torque.