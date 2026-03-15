Planning to kit up your Triumph Speed 400? List of genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Speed 400 is the second most affordable motorcycle from the iconic two-wheeler brand. The premium motorcycle manufacturer has been selling a wide range of products in the Indian market, and two of the most popular models among them are the Speed T4 and Speed 400. The latter is the second most affordable bike from the OEM, sitting right above Speed T4.

Priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speed 400 comes with an appealing design, which is eye-catching at the very first glance. Adding more zing to the bike are the premium features and high-performing engine. The interested buyers and owners of this motorcycle, who plan to further customise it, can opt for a host of genuine accessories on offer.

If you own a Triumph Speed 400 or are planning to buy one, and are thinking of purchasing accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Triumph accessories for the motorcycle.

Triumph Speed 400: Genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Speed 400: Genuine accessories to buy Style and comfort LED bullet indicators Knee pads Quilted seat Luggage Rigid and semi-rigid top boxes Luggage rack Nylon tank bag Nylon roll bag Protection Windscreen Radiator guard Headlight grille and bezel Aluminium sump guard Mud splash kit Upper and lower engine bars