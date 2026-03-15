Planning to kit up your Triumph Speed 400? List of genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Speed 400 can be decked up with a host of genuine accessories, which can be easily purchased from the Triumph stores.

Mainak Das
Published15 Mar 2026, 06:06 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Triumph Speed 400 can be decked up with a host of genuine accessories, which can be easily purchased from the Triumph stores.
Personalised Offers on
Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 can be decked up with a host of genuine accessories, which can be easily purchased from the Triumph stores.

Triumph Speed 400 is the second most affordable motorcycle from the iconic two-wheeler brand. The premium motorcycle manufacturer has been selling a wide range of products in the Indian market, and two of the most popular models among them are the Speed T4 and Speed 400. The latter is the second most affordable bike from the OEM, sitting right above Speed T4.

Priced at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Speed 400 comes with an appealing design, which is eye-catching at the very first glance. Adding more zing to the bike are the premium features and high-performing engine. The interested buyers and owners of this motorcycle, who plan to further customise it, can opt for a host of genuine accessories on offer.

If you own a Triumph Speed 400 or are planning to buy one, and are thinking of purchasing accessories for it, here is a quick and comprehensive list of genuine Triumph accessories for the motorcycle.

Triumph Speed 400: Genuine accessories to buy

Triumph Speed 400: Genuine accessories to buy
Style and comfortLED bullet indicators
Knee pads
Quilted seat
LuggageRigid and semi-rigid top boxes
Luggage rack
Nylon tank bag
Nylon roll bag
ProtectionWindscreen
Radiator guard
Headlight grille and bezel
Aluminium sump guard
Mud splash kit
Upper and lower engine bars

The genuine accessories on offer for the Triumph Speed 400 can be segmented into three different categories: Style and comfort, Luggage and Protection. In the Style and comfort segment, the accessories are LED bullet indicators, knee pads and quilted seat, while in the luggage segment, the accessories are rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, luggage rack, nylon tank bag, nylon roll bag. In the protection category, the accessories are windscreen, radiator guard, headlight grille and bezel, aluminium sump guard, mud splash kit, upper and lower engine bars.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsPlanning to kit up your Triumph Speed 400? List of genuine accessories to buy
More