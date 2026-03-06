Planning to Tata Safari? Everything about your possible monthly EMI explained

Tata Safari is considered the first made-in-India true-blue SUV by any Indian automaker. With changing times and evolving consumer demands, the carmaker has updated this big SUV. It is also one of the longest-running automotive nomenclatures in India, since 1998. Currently, in its second-generation avatar, the Tata Safari is built on the JLR D8 or OmegaArc platform, which also houses the Tata Harrier, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, and Jaguar E-Pace.

The Tata Safari is available in both six- and seven-seater versions. The Tata Safari is available in a wide range of variants across different grades and powertrain options. The SUV is available at a price ranging between ₹13.29 lakh and ₹25.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim of the SUV, Accomplished X + 6S AT.

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, here is a quick look at the possible EMI you may have to pay every month.

Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: How much EMI to pay?

Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 25.96 lakh ₹ 25.96 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 32,033 ₹ 153,186 48 months ₹ 25,123 ₹ 205,911 60 months ₹ 21,002 ₹ 260,112

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, we have considered the loan as 100% of the model's ex-showroom price, which in this case, is ₹25.96 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.