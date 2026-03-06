Planning to Tata Safari? Everything about your possible monthly EMI explained

Tata Safari is one of the most popular and bestselling big SUVs in India, primarily driven by the iconic nomenclature value, powerful and well-performing engine, premium features, spacious and comfortable cabin, safety quotient, etc.

Mainak Das
Published6 Mar 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Tata Safari is considered the first made-in-India true-blue SUV by any Indian automaker. With changing times and evolving consumer demands, the carmaker has updated this big SUV. It is also one of the longest-running automotive nomenclatures in India, since 1998. Currently, in its second-generation avatar, the Tata Safari is built on the JLR D8 or OmegaArc platform, which also houses the Tata Harrier, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, and Jaguar E-Pace.

The Tata Safari is available in both six- and seven-seater versions. The Tata Safari is available in a wide range of variants across different grades and powertrain options. The SUV is available at a price ranging between 13.29 lakh and 25.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim of the SUV, Accomplished X + 6S AT.

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, here is a quick look at the possible EMI you may have to pay every month.

Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: How much EMI to pay?

Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
25.96 lakh 25.96 lakh9.5%36 months 32,033 153,186
48 months 25,123 205,911
60 months 21,002 260,112

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, we have considered the loan as 100% of the model's ex-showroom price, which in this case, is 25.96 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, if you opt for 36 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be 32,033. In the case of 48 months and 60 months, the monthly EMI amount would be 25,123 and 21,002, respectively. However, the buyers must note one thing. The monthly EMI amount varies depending on multiple factors, including the loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

