Planning to Tata Safari? Everything about your possible monthly EMI explained

Tata Safari is considered the first made-in-India true-blue SUV by any Indian automaker. With changing times and evolving consumer demands, the carmaker has updated this big SUV. It is also one of the longest-running automotive nomenclatures in India, since 1998. Currently, in its second-generation avatar, the Tata Safari is built on the JLR D8 or OmegaArc platform, which also houses the Tata Harrier, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, and Jaguar E-Pace.

The Tata Safari is available in both six- and seven-seater versions. The Tata Safari is available in a wide range of variants across different grades and powertrain options. The SUV is available at a price ranging between ₹13.29 lakh and ₹25.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim of the SUV, Accomplished X + 6S AT.

If you have been planning to buy the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, here is a quick look at the possible EMI you may have to pay every month.

Advertisement

Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: How much EMI to pay?

Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 25.96 lakh ₹ 25.96 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 32,033 ₹ 153,186 48 months ₹ 25,123 ₹ 205,911 60 months ₹ 21,002 ₹ 260,112

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, we have considered the loan as 100% of the model's ex-showroom price, which in this case, is ₹25.96 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, if you opt for 36 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be ₹32,033. In the case of 48 months and 60 months, the monthly EMI amount would be ₹25,123 and ₹21,002, respectively. However, the buyers must note one thing. The monthly EMI amount varies depending on multiple factors, including the loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

Advertisement

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.