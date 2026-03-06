Planning to Tata Safari? Everything about your possible monthly EMI explained

Tata Safari is considered the first made-in-India true-blue SUV by any Indian automaker. With changing times and evolving consumer demands, the carmaker has updated this big SUV. It is also one of the longest-running automotive nomenclatures in India, since 1998. Currently, in its second-generation avatar, the Tata Safari is built on the JLR D8 or OmegaArc platform, which also houses the Tata Harrier, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, and Jaguar E-Pace.
₹ 13.29 - 25.96 Lakhs
₹ 12.89 - 25.25 Lakhs
₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
₹ 17.73 - 30.58 Lakhs
₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
The Tata Safari is available in both six- and seven-seater versions. The Tata Safari is available in a wide range of variants across different grades and powertrain options. The SUV is available at a price ranging between ₹13.29 lakh and ₹25.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim of the SUV, Accomplished X + 6S AT.
If you have been planning to buy the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, here is a quick look at the possible EMI you may have to pay every month.
|Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT: Monthly EMI calculation
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|₹25.96 lakh
|₹25.96 lakh
|9.5%
|36 months
|₹32,033
|₹153,186
|48 months
|₹25,123
|₹205,911
|60 months
|₹21,002
|₹260,112
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Safari Accomplished X + 6S AT, we have considered the loan as 100% of the model's ex-showroom price, which in this case, is ₹25.96 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.
According to the calculation, if you opt for 36 months repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be ₹32,033. In the case of 48 months and 60 months, the monthly EMI amount would be ₹25,123 and ₹21,002, respectively. However, the buyers must note one thing. The monthly EMI amount varies depending on multiple factors, including the loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.