Plans to test all EV batteries for safety amid fires
- Mandatory safety certification for EV batteries is slated to start with a pilot project in Bengaluru
NEW DELHI : All electric vehicle (EV) batteries—domestic and imported—will be tested for safety by the National Test House (NTH), two officials said, outlining government plans in the aftermath of several spontaneous fires.
