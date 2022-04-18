Battery fires are creating speed bumps for India's EV industry

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, which manufactures the electric avatar of the iconic Chetak scooter, says there are three important things to keep in mind when it comes to EV technology, “The first is around responsible design. Energy management and heat management should be well-balanced so that it doesn’t try to extract a much higher performance that is not supported by the design. The second is sourcing; it is important to not go to untested vendors for the convenience of lower price or immediate availability. The third principle is testing and validation. There are multiple use cases of a product and it takes a long time to validate the robustness of the product under all these use cases on the field. A responsible OEM should be able to service 99% of these use cases," Sharma says.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}