Auto News
India’s PLI Auto scheme sees modest start with ₹500 crore claims in FY24, industry anticipates surge by FY26
Summary
- Tata Motors and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility have each submitted claims for close to ₹100 cr
- Industry expects claims to rise exponentially from FY26 onward as locally manufactured electric cars and larger vehicles enter the market, likely using the entire fund allocation by the scheme’s close in FY28
The first wave of claims for India's automobile production incentives scheme barely touched ₹500 crore, an amount that may grow exponentially in the years ahead as the electric revolution unfolds and more products secure certification.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more