Tata Motors expects the disbursal of PLI funds to start in the ongoing quarter, chief financial officer P.B. Balaji said. “We are expecting that by Q3, we should have the first funds being released, which are rightfully due to us as per the PLI scheme, and then that gives us the ability to start accruals," Balaji said in response to a Mint query at the company's quarterly earnings call. He added that the PLI incentives are expected to become a major funding source for Tata’s EV business from FY25.