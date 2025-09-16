Centre looks to states to crack e-ambulance subsidy math
India sees about 10,000-12,000 new ambulances on its roads each year, data from the government’s Vahan registry shows. But a cleaner powertrain is where India is on the backfoot, with close to no hybrid ambulances and zero electric ambulances registered.
New Delhi: It’s been a year since the launch of the government's flagship e-mobility scheme, PM E-drive, that included purchase incentives for green ambulances. Yet, the subsidy math for ambulances, among the highest fuel-guzzlers on Indian roads, remains unsolved and commercial models are still to enter production. To break the logjam, the Centre plans to start at the ground level by consulting states to assess the demand for electric and hybrid ambulances, the operating costs and other parameters that will determine the structure of the subsidy, two officials familiar with the development said.