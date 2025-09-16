Centre looks to states to crack e-ambulance subsidy math

New Delhi: It’s been a year since the launch of the government's flagship e-mobility scheme, PM E-drive, that included purchase incentives for green ambulances. Yet, the subsidy math for ambulances, among the highest fuel-guzzlers on Indian roads, remains unsolved and commercial models are still to enter production. To break the logjam, the Centre plans to start at the ground level by consulting states to assess the demand for electric and hybrid ambulances, the operating costs and other parameters that will determine the structure of the subsidy, two officials familiar with the development said.

The ₹10,900-crore PM E-drive scheme, launched last October, has witnessed a good uptake from the two and three-wheeler segments, while the other categories—including trucks, for which the incentive norms were announced only a couple of months ago—saw a tepid response. Under this scheme, ₹500 crore was allocated for electric and hybrid ambulances. With no traction in the bus, truck, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and ambulance segments, the scheme was extended by two years till fiscal year 2028 (FY28).



To work out the incentive details for the purchase of an e-ambulance, the ministry of heavy industries is engaging with states to assess the demand for the cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel ambulances. “There will be a consultation with states to find out their appetite for these hybrid and electric ambulances," said an official aware of the development.

“The difficulty is calculating the total cost of operations of different types of ambulances, their different powertrains, and their different types because very few models of hybrid and electric ambulances operate on Indian roads," the official added.



India sees about 10,000-12,000 new ambulances on its roads each year, data from the government’s Vahan registry shows. But a cleaner powertrain is where India is on the backfoot, with close to no hybrid ambulances and zero electric ambulances registered.



India's top automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is set to grow its hybrid footprint in the ambulance segment, having recently unveiled a prototype that was examined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat. Van manufacturer Force Motors has also developed a model that is undergoing tests. Neither of these models have, however, started sales.

The government decided to promote cleaner alternatives to fossil fuel-run ambulances under the PM E-drive scheme due to the vehicle segment’s high utilization, and consequently, higher fuel consumption, experts said.



“Ambulances, particularly those deployed under the National Health Mission, run anywhere between 120 and 200km per day, depending on the terrain, geography and population density. This almost equates to the taxi service in a large city," said Sharif Qamar, associate director of transport and urban governance at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri).



“With a higher utilization rate, the fuel consumption and therefore emissions are on a higher side. It, therefore, becomes a viable use case for deploying electric ambulances," he said.

The calculation of the total cost of operations (TCO) depends on variables such as daily operating distance, capital cost, insurance cost, operating cost, driver cost, maintenance cost, among others. The cost may also vary for every use case and every model.



“It is always difficult to estimate the TCO for a vehicle form with new technology, as it is difficult to correctly guess the upfront and battery replacement costs, which are the most important parameters," said Qamar of Teri.



There are currently about 30,000 ambulances running under the union health and family welfare ministry’s National Health Mission. These are generally of two types: those which provide basic life support and those that have advanced life support. Beyond this, there are also ambulances that do not contain emergency life support equipment and those which provide emergency critical care.

These types of ambulances have varying use cases and cover different distances in their daily operations, making the calculation of the total cost of operations a challenge.

Emailed queries on e-ambulance incentives sent to the heavy industries ministry, Maruti Suzuki and Force Motors remained unanswered till press time.