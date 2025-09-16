Centre looks to states to crack e-ambulance subsidy math

The calculation of the total cost of operations (TCO) depends on variables such as daily operating distance, capital cost, insurance cost, operating cost, driver cost, maintenance cost, among others. The cost may also vary for every use case and every model.

“It is always difficult to estimate the TCO for a vehicle form with new technology, as it is difficult to correctly guess the upfront and battery replacement costs, which are the most important parameters," said Qamar of Teri.

There are currently about 30,000 ambulances running under the union health and family welfare ministry’s National Health Mission. These are generally of two types: those which provide basic life support and those that have advanced life support. Beyond this, there are also ambulances that do not contain emergency life support equipment and those which provide emergency critical care.