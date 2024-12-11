Auto News
Policy tweaks drag sale of subsidized electric two-wheelers to three-year low
Manas Pimpalkhare 3 min read 11 Dec 2024, 06:12 AM IST
- Automakers either didn't make the cut or skipped the benefits because of stringent rules and frequent changes in criteria.
The number of electric two-wheelers for which buyers claimed subsidies has dropped to a three-year low this fiscal, as automakers skipped the benefits following stringent rules and frequent changes in criteria.
