Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

According to official statement issued by India government, Prime Minister appreciated Google’s partnership with Hewlett Packard (HP) to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

Prime Minister acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance.

Prime Minister welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Pichai informed the Prime Minister regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

Prime Minister also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.

Earlier this year, Pichai had met the prime minister during the latter's state visit to the United states. “It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund", he had said.

“We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. PM’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time; I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to follow", Pichai added.

Pichai also said that his company continues to invest in India though its $10 billion India Digitisation Fund.

