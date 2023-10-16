PM interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, discusses plans to expand electronics manufacturing in India
PM Modi discusses Google's plan to expand electronics manufacturing in India with CEO Sundar Pichai. PM Modi also appreciated Google's partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.
