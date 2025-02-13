PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk at Blair House in Washington DC at around 10 pm Indian time on Thursday, February 13. Musk's three kids accompanied the billionaire during the meeting with PM Modi.

Earlier, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at Blair House in Washington, DC. Modi, on a two-day trip to the United States, is also scheduled to meet President Donald Trump later.

During their high-profile visit, Musk was seen in videos greeting PM Modi with a gift before the bilateral meeting. As soon as the videos of Modi-Musk meeting started appearing on social media, people started wondering what the gift was?

“During their meeting in Washington, D.C., Elon Musk presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a gift,” wrote a user.

While most users were curious about the gift, one user suggested it was a ‘heat tile from one of the Starship launches.’ Another user suggested that Musk gifted Modi a “heat shield “ used in SpaceX starship.

The meeting between Modi and Musk assumes signficance as Starlink's entry in the South Asian market could come up for discussion, according to reports.

“Elon Musk gifted something to Pm Modi. What if it’s dogecoin,” a curious user wrote on X.

Some users wondered if PM Modi had some gifts for Musk's kids too.

“Bag main kya hain? Today, Elon Musk brought his family to meet Modiji at the iconic Blair House. 2 days back, Modiji met USA VP JD Vance & gave his kids these beautiful jigsaw puzzles based on Indian culture. Wonder what thoughtful gift is there for kids of Elon Musk? Not a rocket for sure,” a user said on X

What did Modi discuss with Musk? After the meeting PM Modi said in a post on X that he had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. “We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” Modi wrote.