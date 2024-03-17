PM Modi likely to visit 3-day Startup Mahakumbh

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Startup Mahakumbh, starting on Monday, may have Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special visitor, a senior government official said on Sunday. The three-day event is part of the government’s initiative to promote the startup ecosystem to attract investments in the sector.

"We hope to get the Prime Minister to visit this event. Now that the election announcement has come, there are formalities ... but we are still hopeful that we will be able to get him to this event," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), an arm of the commerce ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This event is over 100 times larger in scale than anything you have seen before. Policy dialogue will be a small part of the event. It is more about celebration, showcasing success etc," the DPIIT secretary said.

"We like to facilitate business and industry, sometimes from the front but often from the back. The idea is to facilitate, promote and this event showcases the fact that our start-up ecosystem has become one of the largest in the world," Singh said.

DPIIT joint secretary Sanjiv said that 23 states are participating in the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have a SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) start-up forum which coincides with the event so that the whole world knows about the Indian ecosystem," Sanjiv said.

"One of our initiatives is to highlight Indian manufacturing start-ups. Anything that you can imagine as part of the start-up ecosystem, will be there at StartUp Mahakumbh," he added.

The event is expected to host over 2,000 startups, 10 thematic pavilions, more than 1,000 investors, 300 incubators and accelerators, 3,000 conference delegates, over 20 country delegations, 3,000 future entrepreneurs from all Indian states, over 50 unicorns and more than 50,000 business visitors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event is being jointly organised with collaborative efforts of Assocham, Nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation and Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

The event is also supported by the DPIIT, MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) and Invest India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!