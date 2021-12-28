State Heads are known to own the best of cars and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no different. The latest induction to his fleet is a Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard. It was spotted during Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The fully protected and armored Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard joins the elite club of Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser that have been a part of PM’s official fleet.

According to carandbike.com, Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard arrives with VR10-level protection.

As per the news portal, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard offers the highest level of armoured protection available on a production car. The saloon can withstand bullets thanks to the upgraded windows and body shell and can take an assault from AK-47 rifles. The car gets an Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010 rating, thanks to its capability of protecting occupants from a blast of 15 kg TNT from a distance of just two metres. The windows get polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the under-body has been heavily armoured to protect the occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also gets a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.

Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard is driven by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 516 bhp and about 900 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is restricted to 160 kmph. The car also gets special run-flat tyres that will continue to function in case of damage or puncture to ensure a quick getaway.

Other creature comforts are carried over from the standard Maybach S-Class including the plush interior with seat massagers, while the seats themselves have been repositioned for enhanced legroom.

CarandBike notes, “The request for a new car is usually put up by the Special Protection Group or SPG, which is responsible for safeguarding the country's state heads. SPG identifies the security requirements and then takes the decision if the state head requires a vehicle upgrade. Do note, the SPG orders for two identical cars with the second vehicle used a decoy. Each vehicle costs about ₹12 crore."

