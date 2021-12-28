PM Narendra Modi gets Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard in his cavalcade. Know its high-end features, price

As per the news portal, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Guard offers the highest level of armoured protection available on a production car. The saloon can withstand bullets thanks to the upgraded windows and body shell and can take an assault from AK-47 rifles. The car gets an Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) 2010 rating, thanks to its capability of protecting occupants from a blast of 15 kg TNT from a distance of just two metres. The windows get polycarbonate coating on the inside, while the under-body has been heavily armoured to protect the occupants from a direct explosion. The cabin also gets a separate air supply in case of a gas attack.

