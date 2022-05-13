PMI, the manufacturer of electrical buses, today announced that it is setting-up its largest electric commercial vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune. The 35-acre facility will come up in MIDC, Chakan, and employ 1500 personnel. The facility will be commissioned by August 2023. The facility, with a capacity to produce 2,500 electric-CVs per annum, will commence commercial production by October 2023.

The facility will be capable to manufacture electric-CVs in multiple variants and electric trucks. PMI operates a manufacturing facility in Delhi NCR with a production capacity of about 1500 electric-buses per annum. With this expansion in Pune, the total annual manufacturing capacity of PMI will grow to 4000 electric-CVs.

The location of the facility in Pune gives it access to the Nhava-Sheva port as well as the supply-chain ecosystem in Pune, along with logistical advantage to cater to the major markets in West/Central/Southern markets of the country - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, M.P. etc.

PMI has entered into a collaboration/partnership with Foton, a global commercial mobility giant for technology and designing environment-friendly commercial mobility solutions in India.

Satish Kumar Jain, Managing Director of PMI said, “It gives us immense pride to lay foundation to the next phase of our growth with the Pune factory. This will help us get closer to our dream of becoming a leading electric commercial vehicle player globally while contributing to Make-in-India and Make-for-India. We, as pioneers of providing zero-emission commercial vehicles, firmly believe that the commercial vehicles powered by clean energy will play a major role in sustainable mobility, and we want to actively contribute towards the future growth of this segment and achieve the sustainability target set out by Government of India."