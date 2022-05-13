PMI to set up its largest electric CV manufacturing unit here, to provide 1,500 jobs

Satish Kumar Jain, Managing Director of PMI said, “It gives us immense pride to lay foundation to the next phase of our growth with the Pune factory. This will help us get closer to our dream of becoming a leading electric commercial vehicle player globally while contributing to Make-in-India and Make-for-India. We, as pioneers of providing zero-emission commercial vehicles, firmly believe that the commercial vehicles powered by clean energy will play a major role in sustainable mobility, and we want to actively contribute towards the future growth of this segment and achieve the sustainability target set out by Government of India."