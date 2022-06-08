PMI Electro Mobility, the electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has won the tender to supply 144 e-buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This marks PMI’s foray into Maharashtra’s electric public transport ecosystem and one of India’s largest clean public transport fleets.

The first batch of e-buses will contain fifteen e-buses that will be integrated into the operational fleet within the first three months, with the next 60 to be operational within six months. Rest of the e-buses will be inducted into the fleet within eight months.

PMI Electro Mobility emerged as the lowest bidder among three competitors to win the tender for the delivery of these 144 electric buses.

Aman Garg, Director at PMI Electro shared, “It gives us pride to emerge as the winner of this tender. This win is a testament to our prowess in R&D and manufacture of world-class electric commercial vehicles. Through our e-buses, we will actively contribute to the clean mobility drive of Nagpur and help its stature as a leading Smart City in the country. Our commitment to safe, sustainable and zero emission vehicles will create opportunities to benefit about 13 crore passengers over next nine years."

At present, PMI Electro is operating and maintaining over 500 electric buses across 19 cities.