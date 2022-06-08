PMI to supply 144 electric buses to this Municipal Corporation1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 02:26 PM IST
- PMI Electro is operating and maintaining over 500 electric buses across 19 cities
PMI Electro Mobility, the electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has won the tender to supply 144 e-buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This marks PMI’s foray into Maharashtra’s electric public transport ecosystem and one of India’s largest clean public transport fleets.