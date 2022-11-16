PMV EaS-E, India’s smallest EV, debuts in country: Details on price and features

The PMV’s EaS-E is the smallest electric car in the country. It offers seats to two adults and one child at a time. The car is designed for city usage as it measures 2,915mm in length, 1,157mm in width and 1,600mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,087, while the ground clearance will stand at 170mm. Notably, the Kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kgs.

