PMV EaS-E, India’s smallest EV, debuts in country: Details on price and features

PMV, a Mumbai based EV startup, has launched its EaS-E in India today. The automaker claims that this nano-sized EV is now- India’s most affordable electric vehicle. The EaS-E is priced here at ₹4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This price will be applicable for the first 10,000 customers, as per the company.
So far, PMV has clocked around 6,000 bookings for the EV even before the official launch. The EV is now available for booking for an amount of ₹2,000 from the PMV website.
The PMV’s EaS-E is the smallest electric car in the country. It offers seats to two adults and one child at a time. The car is designed for city usage as it measures 2,915mm in length, 1,157mm in width and 1,600mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,087, while the ground clearance will stand at 170mm. Notably, the Kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kgs.
Speaking of the design, the PMV EaS-E appears a little funky with circular headlamps, a LED light bar which stretches throughout the width of the vehicle and slim LED lamps and a light bar which is placed horizontally on the tailgate.
In terms of features, the smallest EV of India could prove to be the bank for the buck. The feature list includes a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, airbags for occupants as well as seat belts. The EV also offers different riding modes, feet-free driving, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, access to music control and call control to the connected smartphone.
This EV is offered with three battery options, The EV will offer a range of up to 200 kms on a single charge. The least that the automaker is promising is 120Km of range. The EV can be charged from any 15A outlet. The automaker is also offering a 3 kW AC charger.
This car offers around 13 hp of maximum power and 50 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with a top speed of 70 kmph and claims to clock from zero to 40 kmph in just five seconds.
