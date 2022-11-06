PMV Electric to launch its first EV in India on November 16: Details

The manufacturer says that the EV’s prototype is ready. Unveiling the vehicle, Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose built for everyday use.