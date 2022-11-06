PMV Electric to launch its first EV in India on November 16: Details

PMV Electric to launch its first EV in India on November 16: Details2 min read . 11:52 AM IST
- PMV EaS-E is said to be an affordable electric vehicle that may be offered in three different models. The company will unveil EaS-E on November 16.
Mumbai-based electric vehicle maker PMV Electric is set to launch its first electric vehicle in the country. The company will unveil EaS-E on November 16. PMV Electric aims the upcoming EV car to be an everyday car for the city dwellers. It is said to be an affordable electric vehicle that may be offered in three different models.
The manufacturer says that the EV’s prototype is ready. Unveiling the vehicle, Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose built for everyday use.
PMV EaS-E is said to have a delivery range of up to 200km. It is likely to house a 10 Kwh lithium iron phosphate battery which is capable of generating maximum power of 20hp. The EV is expected to feature a compact "Smart Car" design. It may come with a clamshell bonnet, a squared-out grille with a full-width LED DRL, circular LED headlamp units, and a raked windscreen.
The upcoming EV may feature large windows, flared wheel arches and allow wheels. It is said to come with a full-width taillight on the rear. Talking about the interiors, the PMV EaS-E is expected to be two-seater micro EV with minimalist dashboard and fabric upholstery. It is said to sport remote keyless entry along with cruise control, power windows and manual AC.
The EV is likely to be equipped with a multifunctional steering wheel. It may have an LCD instrument cluster and an infotainment panel with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.
On the pricing front, the PMV EaS-E micro SUV is likely to cost around ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom). This is just a speculation and must be consumed with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, details about exact pricing and availability will be revealed on November 16.
