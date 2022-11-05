PMV’s compact electric car to launch this November: Know what this EV offers

PMV, a Mumbai based electric vehicle manufacturer, is all set to launch its micro-electric vehicle on November 16, 2022. The car has been named EAS-E and the automaker wants it to be an everyday car for people. According to the PMV Electric, the company wants to create a brand new segment called Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV). Notably, the EaS-E is the first car from PMV Electric and it is expected to be priced between ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.
The automaker says that the prototype version of the smart electric vehicles is ready. The startup company is at the moment planning on getting cars into production as soon as possible. Speaking on the announcement, Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose built for everyday use."
The PMV EaS-E is likely to be offered in three variants. The driving range of the vehicles will vary from 120 km to 200 km on a single charge. The driving range will be dependent on the variant that the customer chooses. Interestingly, the automaker claims that the battery of the vehicle would be able to charge in just four hours. PMV is offering a 3 kW AC charger.
This micro electric car will measure 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height. The car will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm while the ground clearance will stand at 170 mm. The kerb weight of the EV will be around 550 kg. So, it becomes compact and would be helpful for travelling within the cities, says the company.
In terms of features, PMV Electric says that their first car will get a digital infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and remote park assist, cruise control, seat belts and more.
