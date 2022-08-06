Polaris RZR Pro R Sport ATV launched at ₹59 lakh1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 12:41 PM IST
- Polaris RZR Pro R Sport is an off-road ATV which is mainly used for off-road purposes and is not road-legal.
Polaris RZR Pro R Sport all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is now official in India. Coming at- ex-showroom price of ₹59 lakh, the ATV is not road-legal. It will mainly be used for off-road purposes including private properties. The vehicle’s first unit was handed over by Polaris Vijayawada dealership head, Mr Prakash Rao to the owner.