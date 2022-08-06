OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Polaris RZR Pro R Sport ATV launched at 59 lakh
Polaris RZR Pro R Sport all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is now official in India. Coming at- ex-showroom price of 59 lakh, the ATV is not road-legal. It will mainly be used for off-road purposes including private properties. The vehicle’s first unit was handed over by Polaris Vijayawada dealership head, Mr Prakash Rao to the owner.

The four-wheel drive measures 1,880 mm in length and has a ground clearance of 406 mm. It is equipped with two seats and comes integrated with a roll cage. Polaris RZR Pro R Sport ATV comes powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine that makes up 222 BHP power. The engine is paired with an automatic transmission.

The new vehicle comes with three drive modes – 2WD, 4WD and 4WD Lock.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ashish Kumar Singh, Head Sales – ORV, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new RZR® Pro R Sport for India. Our first delivery today affirms the potential of the market and we are all geared up to serve the Indian market with our world-class off-road performance vehicle."

Polaris is popular for manufacturing innovative, high-quality Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs), including All- Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Current offerings include Polaris RANGER, RZR side-by-side, and on-road, electric/hybrid powered vehicles.

Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of our flagship model RZR® Pro R Sport further strengthens Polaris India’s commitment to the Indian market. We continue to expand our product offering in the country with quality and robust vehicles. RZR® Pro R Sport is a mighty machine that takes off-roading to the next level."

