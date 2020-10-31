Popular Telugu actor invests in new Hyderabad-based electric vehicle company

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has stepped into the green sector through an investment in an electric vehicle startup which is based in Hyderabad. The actor has invested in Watts and Volts which is slated to begin operations from 2021.

The announcement was made by Deverakonda during the Electric Vehicle Policy launch in Telangana on Friday. However, there’s no mention of the amount that he has decided to invest in the startup. The new Electric Vehice Policy was launched by Telangana IT Minister K T Ramarao. The new policy will be effective from 2020 to 2030.

According to a release, the actor Vijay Deverakonda who has already stepped into the entrepreneurial world with his clothing line 'Rowdy', has now taken a step towards eco commute and shared mobility by joining hands with Watts and Volts with his investment into eco-friendly and sustainable electric bikes startup Watts and Volts Mobility Private Limited.

"I strongly believe in sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives that facilitate a greener future. With Watts and Volts, we are working on electric cycles, bikes and scooties that will eliminate pollution, for short travel as opposed to the conventional fuel based transportation system," he said in the release.

According to the release, Watts and Volts has also revealed its operation plans during the event in Telangana. The EV company will be adopting a pay- per- use business model. This model will allow a user to just pay for using the EV only for the distance travelled. The release claims that the company Watts and Volts will start active operations from January 2021.

With Inputs from PTI

